UN Condemns Israeli Attacks on Palestinian Schools, Calls for Urgent Accountability

The United Nations has strongly condemned recent assaults on educational institutions in Gaza and East Jerusalem, describing them as direct attacks on children and a grave violation of international law. In a searing statement released on Tuesday, UN human rights experts criticized Israeli forces for striking United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) schools in Gaza and storming UN-run schools in East Jerusalem.

“These attacks are also an assault on the right to safe education and a blatant violation of international law, all the more in the context of an unlawful occupation,” the experts stated.

Deadly Strikes on UN Schools in Gaza

On 7 May 2025, Israeli forces reportedly launched two airstrikes on an UNRWA school in Gaza, which was sheltering approximately 2,000 displaced Palestinians. At least 30 civilians—including women and children—were killed in the attack. This tragic event is part of a broader pattern of devastation inflicted on the education system in Gaza since the beginning of hostilities in October 2023.

According to satellite-based assessments by the UN, 95% of Gaza’s schools have sustained damage. Nearly three-quarters of all school buildings have been directly targeted, and about one-third of UNRWA-run schools are among them. This mass destruction has made the majority of these schools unusable and brought education to a standstill for thousands of children.

“This destruction demonstrates the devastating, lasting impact on a generation of Palestinian children’s learning,” UN experts said. They added that these children have already missed over 19 months of formal education, and once the conflict ceases, they will have no functional schools to return to.

Girls Face Disproportionate Impact

UN experts highlighted that girls, in particular, are bearing the brunt of these attacks. The disruption to education exacerbates gender inequalities and has dire implications for girls' health, empowerment, and long-term prospects. Furthermore, the psychological toll on all children subjected to armed eviction and exposure to violence is immense. Recovery from such trauma requires sustained mental health and psychosocial support—resources that are largely inaccessible in Gaza.

UN Staff Among the Casualties

Since the conflict escalated in October 2023, at least 300 UN personnel have been killed—most of them UNRWA aid workers. The loss of humanitarian workers compounds the already dire humanitarian crisis and hampers efforts to deliver aid and maintain essential services.

Storming of UNRWA Schools in East Jerusalem

On 8 May 2025, Israeli forces forcibly entered three UNRWA schools in the Shu’fat refugee camp in East Jerusalem. During class hours, over 550 Palestinian children, some as young as six years old, were violently evicted from their classrooms. One UNRWA staff member was detained, and all six UNRWA schools in East Jerusalem were evacuated by the end of the day.

“Israel has no authority to carry out these actions, when the International Court of Justice has determined that Israel is under an obligation to dismantle its occupation,” the UN experts emphasized. They noted that international humanitarian law explicitly protects schools from direct military attacks, particularly when there are no active hostilities in the vicinity.

Violation of UN Premises and International Law By targeting UN premises and harassing staff, Israel has breached the inviolability of United Nations facilities, a serious violation under international law. The experts reiterated that "education is never a target," and emphasized that attacks on civilian infrastructure, including schools, constitute war crimes. These actions may also amount to collective punishment, prohibited under international humanitarian law.

Call for International Accountability and Justice The UN experts called on the international community to act decisively to protect Palestinian children’s rights and hold violators accountable. They emphasized that Israel, as a UN Member State, is legally bound to uphold international humanitarian and human rights law, including the obligation to end its occupation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Israel is mandated to:

Withdraw its troops from occupied territories

Dismantle illegal settlements

Provide reparations to Palestinian victims

Facilitate the return of displaced populations

Allow unimpeded humanitarian access and reconstruction efforts

The experts urged the global community to enforce existing international laws and protect the fundamental rights of Palestinian children—especially their right to life and education. The recent attacks underscore the urgent need for global accountability mechanisms and reinforce the call for peace and justice in the region.