Left Menu

Power Finance Corporation's Profit Surge Amidst Strategic Adjustments

Power Finance Corporation reported a 10.61% rise in net profit to Rs 8,358 crore, driven by higher interest income. It plans focused loan growth on private renewable investments amid challenges with Gensol Engineering. The company will borrow Rs 1.4 lakh crore in FY26, leveraging international sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:49 IST
Power Finance Corporation's Profit Surge Amidst Strategic Adjustments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) registered a robust 10.61% growth in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 8,358 crore, largely due to increased interest income, according to figures released on Wednesday.

PFC's Chairman and Managing Director, Parminder Chopra, elaborated on the strategic directions for the company, highlighting a targeted 10-11% loan growth for FY26, primarily driven by investments in the private renewable sector. Chopra also detailed challenges related to an outstanding Rs 263 crore from Gensol Engineering, emphasizing recovery efforts.

While tackling fiscal instruments impairments which surged to Rs 1,221 crore in the March quarter, the company plans to borrow Rs 1.4 lakh crore in FY26, with international borrowing playing a significant part. Chopra assured that PFC's credit strategy remains robust, despite hurdles with specific accounts like Gensol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025