Uttar Pradesh Takes Swift Action Amid Bird Flu Threat in Zoos

Uttar Pradesh has temporarily closed zoos and safari parks after detecting bird flu. Precautionary measures followed the death of a tigress due to Avian influenza, with staff adhering to strict safety protocols. Over 90 samples have been sent for testing, as the situation continues to be monitored closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:06 IST
Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Arun Saxena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Arun Saxena announced on Wednesday that no new bird flu cases have been reported after detection in some zoos and safari parks. As a precaution, all such facilities across the state have been closed following the death of a tigress named Shakti from Avian influenza at the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur.

Saxena detailed the measures taken once the virus was confirmed at the Gorakhpur Zoo, including directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for prompt action. The zoo was immediately shut down, and all animals underwent health checks, with symptomatic ones isolated. Staff members are required to wear PPE kits, masks, and gloves, and strict hygiene protocols are in place, focusing on food and water sources for the animals. Additionally, several samples have been dispatched for testing, and the zoo remains closed for a week to safeguard frequent young visitors.

A statement from the Kanpur Zoo confirmed Avian Influenza in a lion and peacock, with biosafety measures and serosurveillance underway. The zoo emphasized that boiling water and food for 30 minutes at 70 degrees Celsius ensures safety from the virus. Over 90 samples have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly for analysis. Monitoring continues around pet bird shops in the vicinity, with stringent containment measures in place within a one-kilometre radius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

