Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Reaffirms Call for Special Status Amid Condemnation of Pahalgam Attack

The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference reiterated its demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on Wednesday, while also condemning the deadly attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including that of a local resident.

Party president Farooq Abdullah chaired a Working Committee meeting at the party headquarters, where seven resolutions were unanimously adopted to address pressing political, security, and civil rights issues. The Committee emphasized its 'unwavering commitment' to restoring the special status, a significant point of contention since the central government abolished Article 370 in August 2019.

The conference resolutions also demanded the Indian government fulfill its parliamentary promise to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir immediately. On the current security scenario, the Committee denounced the cross-border shelling and underscored the necessity for continuous peace negotiations. Furthermore, the party called for an end to actions that may estrange the region's populace, such as arbitrary arrests and media intimidation.

