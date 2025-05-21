Left Menu

Critical Nuclear Negotiations Set for Rome

The fifth round of nuclear discussions between the U.S. and Iran is scheduled for May 23 in Rome, as announced by Oman's foreign minister. These talks are crucial in determining future diplomatic relations and addressing key concerns regarding nuclear capabilities and sanctions.

Oman confirmed on Wednesday that Rome will host the fifth round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran on May 23.

These discussions are vital as both nations seek diplomatic solutions concerning nuclear capabilities and potential adjustments to sanctions.

Oman's foreign minister emphasized the importance of these talks in fostering international peace and cooperation.

