Critical Nuclear Negotiations Set for Rome
Oman confirmed on Wednesday that Rome will host the fifth round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran on May 23.
These discussions are vital as both nations seek diplomatic solutions concerning nuclear capabilities and potential adjustments to sanctions.
Oman's foreign minister emphasized the importance of these talks in fostering international peace and cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
