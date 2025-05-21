Debate Intensifies Over EU Supply Chain Legislation
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's call for the EU's supply chain audit law to be scrapped has intensified debates. Despite suggestions to reform rather than abolish, Merz's position diverges from his coalition partners. France and Germany push for changes amidst concerns about competition with the U.S. and China.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday intensified the debate surrounding the EU's supply chain audit law, advocating for its complete removal. This stance contrasts with his coalition government's previous intent to only reform the legislation amidst concerns about potential competition impacts with global giants such as the U.S. and China.
During his visit to Brussels, Merz's comments reflected a stark deviation from his coalition partner, the Social Democrats' preference to retain the law. French President Macron has aligned with Merz, indicating that the law should be suspended. German representatives are now in discussions with the European Commission to reshape the legislation.
Despite Merz's push to dismantle the law, stakeholders remain divided. The EU Commission has already proposed modifications to ease the burden on businesses, and negotiations continue as European countries aim for consensus. Discussions are set against the backdrop of shifting political tides in Germany affecting legislative discourse.
