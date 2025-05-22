Redirected Funds to Light Up Puerto Rico's Future

The Trump administration announced a significant shift in its allocation of funds on Wednesday, with plans to redirect $365 million originally set aside for Puerto Rico's solar initiatives. This funding, initially aimed at supporting rooftop solar power and battery storage, will now focus on enhancing the island's struggling power grid.

Puerto Rico's enduring battles with power outages are attributed to its dilapidated infrastructure, the 2017 bankruptcy of its Electric Power Authority, and a series of devastating hurricanes. Just a month prior, the entire island grapples with an extensive blackout, which was followed by an additional outage affecting 134,000 residents.

The Department of Energy has assured that the redirected funds will improve power reliability for millions rather than thousands and ensure a better taxpayer return by advancing Puerto Rico's grid resilience. Plans include emergency upgrades to essential facilities, such as hospitals, although specific solar project alternatives remain unspecified.

(With inputs from agencies.)