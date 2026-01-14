Left Menu

Bihar Mandates Geo-Spatial Analytics for Major Infrastructure Projects

The Bihar government has made geo-spatial analytics mandatory for infrastructure projects of Rs 50 crore and above. This initiative aims to prevent work duplication, reduce costs, and identify potential hurdles early. Departments will incorporate geo-spatial inputs at planning stages to make projects data-driven and sustainable.

The Bihar government has implemented a significant policy shift by mandating the use of geo-spatial analytics for infrastructure projects valued at Rs 50 crore and above. This decision was formalized at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit.

Utilizing geo-spatial analytics aims to prevent the duplication of work, lower project costs, and facilitate the early identification of potential hurdles such as land acquisition and forest clearances. According to Pratyaya Amrit, integrating these analytics is essential for creating scientific, data-driven, and future-ready infrastructure projects.

The initiative will also leverage collaboration with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) to develop digital tools supporting Detailed Project Report preparation. This will ensure more precise project planning and execution, enhancing infrastructure development throughout the state.

