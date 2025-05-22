South Africa and U.S. Solidify Trade Talks

South Africa and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing trade and industry talks, according to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. This development follows a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

President Ramaphosa expressed his satisfaction with the firm agreement to continue engaging in detailed discussions. He made it clear that this commitment to dialogue ensures that there will be no disengagement between the two nations on trade issues.

Ramaphosa highlighted the significance of these talks as a crucial outcome from the meeting, reinforcing the strong ties between South Africa and the U.S. This ongoing engagement is expected to further solidify the trade relationship between the two countries.

