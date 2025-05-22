Left Menu

South Africa and U.S. Solidify Trade Talks

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed the continuation of trade discussions with the U.S. following a meeting with President Donald Trump. Ramaphosa emphasized that the commitment to ongoing engagement was a significant outcome from their bilateral discussions, signaling no plans for disengagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:52 IST
South Africa and U.S. Solidify Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

South Africa and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing trade and industry talks, according to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. This development follows a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

President Ramaphosa expressed his satisfaction with the firm agreement to continue engaging in detailed discussions. He made it clear that this commitment to dialogue ensures that there will be no disengagement between the two nations on trade issues.

Ramaphosa highlighted the significance of these talks as a crucial outcome from the meeting, reinforcing the strong ties between South Africa and the U.S. This ongoing engagement is expected to further solidify the trade relationship between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025