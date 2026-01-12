Fed Tension: White House Threats Stir Market Concerns

Tensions have reached a boiling point between the White House and the U.S. Federal Reserve, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell revealed over the weekend that his administration had threatened him with a criminal indictment over the renovation of the Fed headquarters. Powell described these threats as a 'pretext' designed to pressure the Federal Reserve into lowering interest rates. This development led to a significant drop in the U.S. dollar, a slide in stock futures, and a rally in Treasury futures.

Market analysts and investors are voicing their opinions on the situation. Vishnu Varathan, Head of Macro Research at Mizuho in Singapore, pointed out that the question of Fed independence is now under scrutiny. He noted uncertainty about the persistence and severity of the attacks on the Fed, suggesting that if President Trump appoints a credible person to lead, market panic might be averted.

Andrew Lilley, Chief Rates Strategist at Barrenjoey in Sydney, commented that Trump's strategy seems to involve pulling at the seams of central bank independence. While he doesn't believe Powell will be charged, Lilley thinks Trump's moves are an attempt to apply undue pressure, reflecting a lack of options for exerting control. Investors, while concerned, expect the Federal Open Market Committee to maintain its stance on interest rates.