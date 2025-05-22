Fraudulent Activities Mar Loan Scheme: Urgent Action Demanded

Narendra Patil, chairperson of the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation, has raised an alarm over fraudulent practices in the organization's loan distribution scheme. Patil, an ally of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, called for stringent measures against individuals defrauding beneficiaries.

During a press conference at the BJP's state headquarters, Patil highlighted that individuals are exploiting the scheme meant for Maratha youth by demanding money under the pretext of accelerated Letters of Intent issuance. Patil has filed a complaint in Karad and plans to submit a formal request to the Chief Minister.

He emphasized the scheme's transparency, stating beneficiaries shouldn't incur personal expenses. With over 1.38 lakh beneficiaries and substantial loan disbursements, Patil advised vigilance and immediate reporting of fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)