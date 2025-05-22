Left Menu

Bridging Conservation Efforts: Pobitora and Kaziranga's Collaborative Journey

Aaranyak organized a two-day visit for members of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary's Eco Development Committee to Kaziranga National Park, fostering knowledge exchange on community-driven conservation, tourism, and sustainable development. The visit included discussions on human-wildlife interaction, economical sustainability, and the creation of community-led businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:49 IST
Aaranyak facilitates visit for Pobitora community members to Kaziranga-KA landscape (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent two-day exposure visit saw members of the Eco Development Committee and Crop Protection Group from Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary connect with peers at Kaziranga National Park and nearby Karbi Anglong. Organized by Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation leader, the visit aimed to bolster ties and facilitate knowledge exchange among conservation communities.

Dr. Jayanta Kr Roy, Aaranyak's Senior Manager in the Herpetofauna Research and Conservation Division, introduced the visiting team to local grassroots tourism driven by the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong community. Participants learned how locals established sustainable ventures like homestays and handmade tea, which support both the economy and conservation efforts. Led by Bhaskor Barukial, a village walk brought historical insights through storytelling and direct interaction with residents.

The team explored Pirbi, a community-owned business model backed by Aaranyak, observing its structure and discussing how to replicate such a business in Pobitora. Further conversations embraced the challenges faced by Pirbi. The second day saw interactions with Kaziranga's Range Officer Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi and Deputy Ranger Tarun Gogoi on wildlife management and community roles. A jeep safari and a visit to a weaving center, an enterprise born from Forest Department training, highlighted community-driven economic growth.

Concluding with a community meal in Chandrasing Rongpi Village, participants heard Mangal Teron's narrative of transforming poaching activities into sustainable practices, honored by the Assam Gaurav award. The visit underlined the essential collaboration for responsible conservation, tourism, and sustainable development, funded by IUCN CAG and coordinated by Ujjal Bayan under Dr. Deba Kumar Dutta's guidance.

