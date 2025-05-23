Left Menu

Race Against Time: Inside South Africa's Gold Mine Rescue

Rescue teams in South Africa are working to bring 260 miners to the surface after they were trapped underground at the Kloof gold mine. An investigation revealed a sub-shaft door malfunction. The National Union of Mineworkers expressed concerns over delayed public disclosure. The company assures all workers are safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:23 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a tense saga unfolding in South Africa, 260 workers have been trapped underground in a gold mine for over a day, sparking urgent rescue efforts. The incident occurred at the Kloof mine, where a sub-shaft rock winder skip door malfunctioned, according to the Sibanye Stillwater mining company.

An initial investigation indicated that damage to the mineshaft west of Johannesburg warranted keeping the miners at a safe sub-shaft station. In a bit to ensure their safety, the company decided not to have them traverse great distances to reach the surface at this time.

The National Union of Mineworkers has voiced its concerns about the delayed public announcement of the situation. Despite this, Sibanye Stillwater maintains that all personnel are accounted for and expects to have the miners lifted to safety by Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

