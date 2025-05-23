Race Against Time: Inside South Africa's Gold Mine Rescue

In a tense saga unfolding in South Africa, 260 workers have been trapped underground in a gold mine for over a day, sparking urgent rescue efforts. The incident occurred at the Kloof mine, where a sub-shaft rock winder skip door malfunctioned, according to the Sibanye Stillwater mining company.

An initial investigation indicated that damage to the mineshaft west of Johannesburg warranted keeping the miners at a safe sub-shaft station. In a bit to ensure their safety, the company decided not to have them traverse great distances to reach the surface at this time.

The National Union of Mineworkers has voiced its concerns about the delayed public announcement of the situation. Despite this, Sibanye Stillwater maintains that all personnel are accounted for and expects to have the miners lifted to safety by Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)