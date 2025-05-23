Missing Bhopal Man Found Dead in Sehore: Family Demands Justice

A 26-year-old man from Bhopal, reported missing four days ago, was found dead in Sehore, according to police on Friday. The man, identified as Lalu alias Ajay Yadav from Purani Sabri Nagar, had left his home at 8 pm on May 19 without notifying his family, leading to a missing person report filed at Kamla Nagar police station on May 21.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrashekhar Pandey of TT Nagar informed ANI that a body believed to be Yadav's was discovered within the jurisdiction of Bilkisganj police station in Sehore district. The Kamla Nagar police acted promptly, launching a search following the missing person report. Further steps will be taken after receiving detailed reports from Bilkisganj police station.

Upon learning of the discovery, Yadav's family staged a protest at the Kamla Nagar police station, demanding action against those responsible. ACP Pandey acknowledged the family's distress, urging patience as authorities thoroughly investigate the incident to apprehend any suspects involved. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)