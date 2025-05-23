Left Menu

Missing Bhopal Man Found Dead in Sehore: Family Demands Justice

A 26-year-old missing Bhopal man, Lalu alias Ajay Yadav, was found dead in Sehore district. The family, protesting at Kamla Nagar police station, demands justice amid ongoing investigations. The body discovered under Bilkisganj police's jurisdiction prompts further police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:31 IST
Missing Bhopal Man Found Dead in Sehore: Family Demands Justice
ACP Chandrashekhar Pandey (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man from Bhopal, reported missing four days ago, was found dead in Sehore, according to police on Friday. The man, identified as Lalu alias Ajay Yadav from Purani Sabri Nagar, had left his home at 8 pm on May 19 without notifying his family, leading to a missing person report filed at Kamla Nagar police station on May 21.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrashekhar Pandey of TT Nagar informed ANI that a body believed to be Yadav's was discovered within the jurisdiction of Bilkisganj police station in Sehore district. The Kamla Nagar police acted promptly, launching a search following the missing person report. Further steps will be taken after receiving detailed reports from Bilkisganj police station.

Upon learning of the discovery, Yadav's family staged a protest at the Kamla Nagar police station, demanding action against those responsible. ACP Pandey acknowledged the family's distress, urging patience as authorities thoroughly investigate the incident to apprehend any suspects involved. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025