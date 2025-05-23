Left Menu

Heroes of the High Plateaus: The Resilient South American Camelids

In South America, camelids like llamas and alpacas are celebrated for their resilience to harsh environments and their cultural, economic, and ecological significance. A recent meeting in northern Chile highlighted their importance in nutrition, livelihoods, and as part of ancestral traditions in Andean regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:31 IST
Heroes of the High Plateaus: The Resilient South American Camelids
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a celebratory gathering in Antofagasta, Chile, the remarkable resilience of South American camelids—llamas, alpacas, vicuñas, and guanacos—was highlighted. Representatives from several nations applauded their survival in the Andes' harsh climates and recognized their essential cultural and economic contributions.

Supported by the U.N.'s FAO, the meeting underscored the animals' vital role in enhancing the nutrition and livelihoods of highland communities. FAO's Andres Gonzalez emphasized their adaptability and critical function amidst growing pressures on natural resources and climate change.

Peru and Bolivia lead in camelid production, while communities in Chile rely heavily on these animals for income. The deep-rooted cultural ties of Indigenous peoples with camelids also promote a sustainable way of life. Evelyn Salas, a breeder, hailed them as cultural icons crucial to both heritage and future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025