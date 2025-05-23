Heroes of the High Plateaus: The Resilient South American Camelids

In a celebratory gathering in Antofagasta, Chile, the remarkable resilience of South American camelids—llamas, alpacas, vicuñas, and guanacos—was highlighted. Representatives from several nations applauded their survival in the Andes' harsh climates and recognized their essential cultural and economic contributions.

Supported by the U.N.'s FAO, the meeting underscored the animals' vital role in enhancing the nutrition and livelihoods of highland communities. FAO's Andres Gonzalez emphasized their adaptability and critical function amidst growing pressures on natural resources and climate change.

Peru and Bolivia lead in camelid production, while communities in Chile rely heavily on these animals for income. The deep-rooted cultural ties of Indigenous peoples with camelids also promote a sustainable way of life. Evelyn Salas, a breeder, hailed them as cultural icons crucial to both heritage and future.

