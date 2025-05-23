Heroes of the High Plateaus: The Resilient South American Camelids
In South America, camelids like llamas and alpacas are celebrated for their resilience to harsh environments and their cultural, economic, and ecological significance. A recent meeting in northern Chile highlighted their importance in nutrition, livelihoods, and as part of ancestral traditions in Andean regions.
In a celebratory gathering in Antofagasta, Chile, the remarkable resilience of South American camelids—llamas, alpacas, vicuñas, and guanacos—was highlighted. Representatives from several nations applauded their survival in the Andes' harsh climates and recognized their essential cultural and economic contributions.
Supported by the U.N.'s FAO, the meeting underscored the animals' vital role in enhancing the nutrition and livelihoods of highland communities. FAO's Andres Gonzalez emphasized their adaptability and critical function amidst growing pressures on natural resources and climate change.
Peru and Bolivia lead in camelid production, while communities in Chile rely heavily on these animals for income. The deep-rooted cultural ties of Indigenous peoples with camelids also promote a sustainable way of life. Evelyn Salas, a breeder, hailed them as cultural icons crucial to both heritage and future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Threat: Climate Change Amplifies Deadly Storms in U.S.
Seaweed Farming Joins Blue Carbon Frontline in Fight Against Climate Change
Summit's Call to Action: Climate Change and Mountain Futures
Empowering Women Leaders in Iraq: FAO and SIDA Advance Climate Resilience through CWW Intensive Training in Erbil
USDA Restores Climate Change Pages After Lawsuit