ReNew Energy Global Achieves Prestigious 'A' Rating in CDP Climate Change Assessment

ReNew Energy Global achieved a significant milestone this Tuesday by securing an 'A' rating in the Climate Change assessment by CDP for 2024–25. This places the company among the elite top 4% globally recognized for environmental transparency.

In a leap forward for transparency, ReNew's climate change score improved dramatically from a 'B' in the previous year to an 'A' in FY25. The company's commitment to sustainable practices is further reinforced by maintaining an 'A-' in CDP Water Security.

"This achievement reflects the progress ReNew has made in strengthening transparency and governance across its sustainability agenda," noted Vaishali Nigam Sinha, co-founder and chairperson for Sustainability at ReNew.

(With inputs from agencies.)