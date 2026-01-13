Left Menu

ReNew Energy Global Achieves Prestigious 'A' Rating in CDP Climate Change Assessment

ReNew Energy Global achieved an 'A' rating in the CDP Climate Change assessment for 2024–25, highlighting its global leadership in environmental transparency. The company improved its score from 'B' to 'A', demonstrating consistent sustainability efforts across climate and water security through expanded disclosures and enhanced governance practices.

ReNew Energy Global Achieves Prestigious 'A' Rating in CDP Climate Change Assessment
ReNew Energy Global achieved a significant milestone this Tuesday by securing an 'A' rating in the Climate Change assessment by CDP for 2024–25. This places the company among the elite top 4% globally recognized for environmental transparency.

In a leap forward for transparency, ReNew's climate change score improved dramatically from a 'B' in the previous year to an 'A' in FY25. The company's commitment to sustainable practices is further reinforced by maintaining an 'A-' in CDP Water Security.

"This achievement reflects the progress ReNew has made in strengthening transparency and governance across its sustainability agenda," noted Vaishali Nigam Sinha, co-founder and chairperson for Sustainability at ReNew.

