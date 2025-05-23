Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Step: Mandatory Dust Portal Registration for Construction Sites

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has mandated construction sites to register on its Dust Portal to ensure the strict implementation of dust control measures. The government also plans to deploy GPS-enabled anti-smog guns and water sprinklers in industrial areas to tackle air pollution effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:58 IST
Delhi Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to tackle air pollution, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has made it mandatory for construction and demolition sites to register on its Dust Portal before receiving approval for building plans. This initiative aims to strictly implement dust control measures at these sites.

The DPCC has directed land-owning and construction agencies to adhere to 14 points of dust mitigation measures, which include wet suppression through anti-smog guns and water sprinkling techniques. The Delhi Government, in collaboration with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), is intensifying efforts to control industrial air pollution.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that the government will deploy eight advanced hydraulic anti-smog gun vehicles across major industrial zones. These CNG-powered, GPS-enabled vehicles can spray mist up to 30 meters and rotate 330 degrees. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to sustainable industrial growth.

These anti-smog vehicles will be operational in two shifts daily and will be deployed in all DPCC-ruled industrial areas, with existing deployments already in the Bawana and Narela Industrial Areas. This move follows a high-level meeting led by the Rekha Gupta government, aligning with the mission to clean the Yamuna River through new monitoring stations.

The recent meeting by the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) subcommittee highlighted rising pollution levels, prompting urgent actions to combat deteriorating air quality as the city's AQI crossed 200. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

