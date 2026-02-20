Rival Bidders Compete for Control of Warner Bros Discovery

Netflix and Paramount are locked in a high-stakes bidding battle for Warner Bros Discovery, with both giants vying for the prestigious media company. Netflix's current offer stands at $27.75 a share, while Paramount has proposed $30 a share, asserting its interest more aggressively.

Warner Bros has scheduled a shareholder vote for March 20 but has allowed Paramount until Monday to present a more compelling proposal. Netflix, armed with significant cash reserves, remains a formidable contender, although the competition could sway the outcome depending on the bids' appeal.

As discussions unfold, the main concerns revolve around pricing versus regulatory and financing risks. Despite Paramount's attempts to sweeten its deal by addressing potential financial hurdles, Warner Bros remains inclined towards Netflix, citing better alignment with their strategic goals.