Supreme Court Denounces 'Publicity Interest Litigation', Fines Petitioner

On Friday, the Supreme Court levied a fine of Rs 7,000 on a petitioner who filed a public interest litigation concerning protocol issues during the visit of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai to Maharashtra. The court, led by CJI Gavai, criticized the plea as a "publicity interest litigation" aimed at gaining fleeting fame.

The plea sought directives for an inquiry into alleged misconduct by senior state officials absent during the CJI's visit. At a felicitation event on May 18, CJI Gavai voiced disappointment over their absence, stressing the importance of mutual respect among democratic institutions.

The Supreme Court noted that after CJI Gavai's remark garnered attention, officials hurried to apologize and accompany him during the remainder of his visit. Despite these gestures, the petitioner continued litigation, prompting the court's criticism. The court underscored that such minor issues should not be exaggerated, prior to dismissing the plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)