Left Menu

Supreme Court Denounces 'Publicity Interest Litigation', Fines Petitioner

The Supreme Court penalized a petitioner for filing a frivolous PIL over protocol during CJI BR Gavai's visit to Maharashtra. Terming it 'publicity interest litigation', the court emphasized the need for respect among Constitutional bodies and criticized the unnecessary pursuit despite apologies from officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:51 IST
Supreme Court Denounces 'Publicity Interest Litigation', Fines Petitioner
Supreme Court of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Supreme Court levied a fine of Rs 7,000 on a petitioner who filed a public interest litigation concerning protocol issues during the visit of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai to Maharashtra. The court, led by CJI Gavai, criticized the plea as a "publicity interest litigation" aimed at gaining fleeting fame.

The plea sought directives for an inquiry into alleged misconduct by senior state officials absent during the CJI's visit. At a felicitation event on May 18, CJI Gavai voiced disappointment over their absence, stressing the importance of mutual respect among democratic institutions.

The Supreme Court noted that after CJI Gavai's remark garnered attention, officials hurried to apologize and accompany him during the remainder of his visit. Despite these gestures, the petitioner continued litigation, prompting the court's criticism. The court underscored that such minor issues should not be exaggerated, prior to dismissing the plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025