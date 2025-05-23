Left Menu

Rescue Operation Underway After Sibanye-Stillwater Mine Incident

A rescue operation is underway at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof gold mine in South Africa after 260 miners were trapped underground due to a hoist system accident. A third have been safely brought to the surface with no injuries reported. Relatives remain anxious for the remaining miners' safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:05 IST
In a significant operation, miners at the Sibanye-Stillwater Kloof gold mine in South Africa are being rescued after an underground incident left them trapped. The incident occurred after a hoist system malfunctioned, leaving 260 workers stranded.

By Friday, after a day spent below ground, 79 miners were safely brought to the surface with no reported injuries. Rescue efforts continue for the remaining 181 miners as food is provided until conditions allow for their safe extraction.

Relatives of the miners anxiously await their return, expressing deep concern over the delayed rescue. The mine's management assures that all workers are safe and efforts to bring them to the surface are being prioritized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

