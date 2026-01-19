SANDF Intensifies Flood Rescue Operations in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, Extends Support to Mozambique

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has intensified its disaster response operations in flood-affected areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, where prolonged heavy rainfall over the past two weeks has led to widespread flooding, rising water levels and loss of life.

In a statement issued today, the SANDF said its personnel continue to conduct rescue and evacuation operations, assisting communities stranded by floodwaters and inaccessible terrain in both provinces.

Air and Ground Rescue Operations Underway

As part of its response, the SANDF has deployed specialised search and rescue teams, supported by air assets of the South African Air Force (SAAF). An Oryx helicopter, along with an advance rescue team, has also been deployed to Mozambique, which has been severely affected by the same adverse weather system.

According to the SANDF, the aircraft and advance team have successfully landed in Maputo and are expected to work closely with Mozambican emergency rescue teams and disaster management agencies under Operation CHARIOT, South Africa’s regional humanitarian assistance mission.

“Additional air assets are scheduled to be deployed from South Africa to further support the ongoing rescue operations,” the SANDF said.

Severe Weather Impact Across Multiple Provinces

Within South Africa, the extreme weather—characterised by heavy rainfall, strong winds, lightning and flooding—has affected Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the North West.

The impact has been severe, resulting in:

Loss of life

Extensive damage to homes, roads and public infrastructure

Environmental degradation

Displacement of communities

Disruptions to schooling and agricultural activities

Closures in parts of the Kruger National Park

Rising Death Toll and Infrastructure Damage

Authorities have confirmed that Mpumalanga has recorded 20 fatalities, with more than 1,300 houses, roads and public facilities damaged. In Limpopo, the death toll has risen to 18, as rescue teams continue to access previously cut-off areas.

Weather Warnings Remain in Place

The SANDF said further rainfall warnings remain in effect, and it continues to work alongside national, provincial and municipal disaster management structures to ensure a coordinated response and rapid assistance to affected communities.

Residents in flood-prone areas have been urged to heed official weather alerts, avoid flooded areas and cooperate with emergency services during ongoing rescue and relief operations.