Left Menu

Indian Airspace Ban on Pakistani Aircraft Extended Amid Turbulent Skies

In a recent development, the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation has extended the ban on Pakistani aircraft using Indian airspace until June 23, 2025. The announcement follows a mid-air incident where an IndiGo flight encountered severe weather and was denied access to Pakistani airspace to avoid turbulence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:43 IST
Indian Airspace Ban on Pakistani Aircraft Extended Amid Turbulent Skies
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on Friday that the ban on the use of Indian airspace by Pakistani aircraft will remain in effect until June 23, 2025. This decision was communicated through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), indicating continued restrictions for Pakistani flights.

The Ministry specified, "Indian airspace is not approved for ACFTs registered in Pakistan and those operated or leased by Pakistani airlines, including military flights." Notably, this announcement comes after an incident involving IndiGo flight 6E 2142, which encountered a severe hailstorm on May 21 near Pathankot. The pilot reportedly sought permission to enter Pakistani airspace but was denied by Lahore Air Traffic Control.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that IndiGo's A321 Neo aircraft found itself amidst severe turbulence, prompting the crew to request a deviation towards the International Border. Despite their attempts, they were refused entry into Pakistani airspace, leading them to penetrate the adverse weather.

The aircraft faced a hailstorm and severe turbulence, which triggered multiple system warnings. Ultimately, the IndiGo crew made a safe landing in Srinagar after declaring a PAN PAN situation to ATC. IndiGo confirmed no injuries were reported, and the aircraft is undergoing inspection. The DGCA continues to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025