Indian Airspace Ban on Pakistani Aircraft Extended Amid Turbulent Skies

The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on Friday that the ban on the use of Indian airspace by Pakistani aircraft will remain in effect until June 23, 2025. This decision was communicated through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), indicating continued restrictions for Pakistani flights.

The Ministry specified, "Indian airspace is not approved for ACFTs registered in Pakistan and those operated or leased by Pakistani airlines, including military flights." Notably, this announcement comes after an incident involving IndiGo flight 6E 2142, which encountered a severe hailstorm on May 21 near Pathankot. The pilot reportedly sought permission to enter Pakistani airspace but was denied by Lahore Air Traffic Control.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that IndiGo's A321 Neo aircraft found itself amidst severe turbulence, prompting the crew to request a deviation towards the International Border. Despite their attempts, they were refused entry into Pakistani airspace, leading them to penetrate the adverse weather.

The aircraft faced a hailstorm and severe turbulence, which triggered multiple system warnings. Ultimately, the IndiGo crew made a safe landing in Srinagar after declaring a PAN PAN situation to ATC. IndiGo confirmed no injuries were reported, and the aircraft is undergoing inspection. The DGCA continues to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)