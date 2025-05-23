Left Menu

Honoring Valor: Army Chief Bestows Gallantry Honors in New Delhi

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, honored gallantry awardees and their families during the Defence Investiture Ceremony in Delhi. The 'Badge of Sacrifice' and 'Certificate of Honour' were presented to the next of kin of fallen soldiers, highlighting their acts of bravery and dedication.

  • India

The Defence Investiture Ceremony - 2025, held in New Delhi, saw Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi honoring gallantry awardees and their families. The event at the Manekshaw Centre followed the Gallantry Awards presentation at Rashtrapati Bhawan, recognizing the courage and dedication of the awarded defense personnel.

In his address, General Dwivedi lauded the awardees as paragons of bravery. He emphasized that their acts of valor would serve as enduring inspiration for future generations. The solemn ceremony included presenting the 'Badge of Sacrifice' and 'Certificate of Honour' to families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

The honored bravehearts included Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak, and others, each remembered for their supreme sacrifice in protecting the nation. These awards, instituted in 1999, continue the tradition of commemorating soldiers who laid down their lives, with the gold-plated Badge serving as a poignant reminder of their valor.

