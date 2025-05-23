Left Menu

Union Minister Drives Power Sector Reforms in Karnataka

Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal conducts a review of Karnataka's power sector, discussing generation, transmission, and distribution challenges. Emphasis was put on resolving infrastructure issues and enhancing renewable energy contributions. The minister highlighted the importance of reducing financial losses and implementing prepaid smart meters to improve efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:16 IST
Union Minister Drives Power Sector Reforms in Karnataka
Union Minister Manohar Lal during the meeting (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal led a comprehensive evaluation of Karnataka's power sector on Friday, focusing on various infrastructure and operational challenges. According to an official statement from the Ministry of Power, discussions covered the state's current framework for power generation, transmission, and distribution.

The dialogue also tackled key subjects such as the optimal generation mix, Right of Way (RoW) transmission hurdles, and the dire need to bolster distribution infrastructure. The minister stressed the significance of grasping ground-level difficulties and encouraged the exploration of innovative schemes to enhance the state's power provision.

In congratulating the state for its strides in renewable energy integration, Manohar Lal advised measures to curtail the fiscal losses of power utilities while ensuring tariffs mirror actual costs. He also underscored the necessity of settling outstanding dues and subsidies from Government departments, advocating for the widespread implementation of prepaid smart meters in public entities by August 2025.

The minister called for a proactive approach to introduce smart metering for various consumer categories, address RoW impediments affecting transmission, and adopt India's compensation guidelines. Manohar Lal reiterated the central government's dedication to supporting Karnataka's power sector and emphasized their commitment to the state's progress and prosperity. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025