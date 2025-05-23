Union Minister Drives Power Sector Reforms in Karnataka

Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal led a comprehensive evaluation of Karnataka's power sector on Friday, focusing on various infrastructure and operational challenges. According to an official statement from the Ministry of Power, discussions covered the state's current framework for power generation, transmission, and distribution.

The dialogue also tackled key subjects such as the optimal generation mix, Right of Way (RoW) transmission hurdles, and the dire need to bolster distribution infrastructure. The minister stressed the significance of grasping ground-level difficulties and encouraged the exploration of innovative schemes to enhance the state's power provision.

In congratulating the state for its strides in renewable energy integration, Manohar Lal advised measures to curtail the fiscal losses of power utilities while ensuring tariffs mirror actual costs. He also underscored the necessity of settling outstanding dues and subsidies from Government departments, advocating for the widespread implementation of prepaid smart meters in public entities by August 2025.

The minister called for a proactive approach to introduce smart metering for various consumer categories, address RoW impediments affecting transmission, and adopt India's compensation guidelines. Manohar Lal reiterated the central government's dedication to supporting Karnataka's power sector and emphasized their commitment to the state's progress and prosperity. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)