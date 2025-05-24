Deadliest Rohingya Sea Tragedy in 2025 Claims 427 Lives Amid Mounting Desperation

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has expressed deep alarm over two catastrophic maritime disasters involving Rohingya refugees off the coast of Myanmar earlier this month. Preliminary reports estimate that 427 Rohingya refugees lost their lives while attempting to escape dire conditions, marking the deadliest maritime tragedy involving the Rohingya in 2025.

The twin incidents unfolded on 9 and 10 May and involved two boats carrying a total of 514 refugees, a mix of individuals from displacement camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh and conflict-ridden Rakhine State in Myanmar. The first vessel, which departed with 267 people aboard, sank on 9 May. Only 66 individuals are believed to have survived. The following day, a second boat with 247 passengers capsized, leaving only 21 survivors. Rescue and verification efforts by the UNHCR are ongoing as exact casualty numbers and identities of survivors are still being confirmed.

Additionally, reports have emerged of a third boat carrying 188 Rohingya being intercepted after setting sail from Myanmar on 14 May, raising fears of further humanitarian risks at sea.

The Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal: Among the World’s Deadliest Routes

According to the UNHCR, nearly 1 in 5 individuals attempting to traverse the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal this year has been reported as dead or missing. This stark statistic underscores the increasing peril of maritime routes frequently used by Rohingya refugees in their desperate attempts to reach safety.

Many of these journeys are undertaken in overcrowded, unseaworthy vessels lacking basic navigation and safety equipment. With the onset of the annual monsoon season, conditions have grown even more treacherous. Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and turbulent seas have significantly heightened the risks, yet refugees continue to set sail—driven by hopelessness and the lack of secure alternatives.

Escalating Desperation Driven by Humanitarian Crisis

Hai Kyung Jun, Director of UNHCR’s Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, stated that the growing humanitarian crisis, aggravated by severe funding shortfalls, is compelling Rohingya to embark on increasingly dangerous journeys.

“The dire humanitarian situation, exacerbated by funding cuts, is having a devastating impact on the lives of Rohingya, with more and more resorting to dangerous journeys to seek safety, protection and a dignified life for themselves and their families,” said Jun.

UNHCR reports that its appeal for $383.1 million in funding for 2025 to support Rohingya refugees and host communities across Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Myanmar has only been met with 30% of the required funds. The shortfall jeopardizes critical assistance and protection programs at a time when needs are rapidly growing.

Regional Solidarity and International Action Urgently Needed

The UNHCR has called on regional governments to uphold international maritime obligations, which include rescuing individuals in distress at sea. The agency emphasized that saving lives is not merely a moral necessity but also a binding duty under international maritime law.

It also urged the global community to show solidarity with host countries, many of which are already under immense economic and social strain. Countries like Bangladesh and Malaysia have been sheltering hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees for years, often with limited resources.

UNHCR reiterated that until conditions in Myanmar’s Rakhine State allow for safe, voluntary, and dignified returns, refugees must continue to receive robust international support. This includes expanding access to education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities, particularly for the estimated one million Rohingya who remain stateless and marginalized.

A Call to Humanity Amid Crisis

These tragedies bring renewed urgency to address the root causes of displacement, strengthen regional coordination for rescue and disembarkation, and increase humanitarian funding. As the world watches another generation of Rohingya grow up in exile, the international community is once again being tested on its commitment to uphold the rights and dignity of one of the most persecuted populations in the world.

UNHCR continues to call for sustained efforts from all actors to prevent further loss of life, alleviate suffering, and build lasting solutions for the Rohingya people.