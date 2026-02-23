Left Menu

Tragic Deception: Humanitarian Aid Ploy Leads to South Sudan Killings

In South Sudan, more than a dozen civilians were killed by government-allied fighters who misled them with promises of humanitarian food aid. The attack took place in Pankor, Jonglei State. The Agwelek militia, primarily from the Shilluk ethnic group, claimed the act was revenge for previous Nuer militia attacks.

In a tragic incident revealing the ongoing turmoil in South Sudan, more than a dozen civilians were killed after being misled by fighters loyal to the government. The attackers used a ruse of registering them for humanitarian food aid to lure them out of their homes.

The incident occurred in the village of Pankor, located in the conflict-afflicted Jonglei State. Survivors recount how the fighters, arriving in pickup trucks with loudspeakers, gathered villagers in what they believed was a registration for assistance. Instead, it led to a brutal killing spree.

Officials disclosed that the attack was carried out by the Agwelek militia, an ethnic Shilluk group, in what they claim was retaliation for previous assaults by Nuer militias. Government representatives condemned the violence, reporting arrests and the disarmament of involved battalion members.

