Himachal Police Whistleblower Accuses DGP of Obstructing Justice

Amidst growing tensions in Himachal Pradesh's police department, Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi has accused DGP Atul Verma of hindering investigations into Chief Engineer Vimal Negi's death. Gandhi alleges interference, manipulation, and systemic pressures threatening integrity. Justice and accountability remain central to Gandhi's determined stance, as he seeks protection and scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:54 IST
Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi has publicly accused Director General of Police Dr. Atul Verma of obstructing the investigation into the suspicious death of HPPCL Chief Engineer Vimal Negi. Speaking to the press, Gandhi alleged that Verma's office attempted to derail the investigation and manipulate judicial proceedings with false affidavits.

Amid allegations of harassment and systemic pressure, Gandhi revealed that key evidence was tampered with but recovered, indicating interference from within the police force. The ongoing investigation has uncovered connections between criminal elements and DGP's staff, adding complexity to the case.

Gandhi has taken a firm stance, emphasizing his commitment to justice for Negi's family, despite what he describes as a broader pattern of misinformation and political interference aimed at undermining the rule of law in Himachal Pradesh. A formal leave request and an appeal for judicial protection underscore the serious nature of the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

