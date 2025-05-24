NTPC's Green Energy Surge and Profitable Growth in FY25

State-owned power giant NTPC has posted an impressive increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 7,897.14 crore for the final quarter of FY25. This rise, nearly 22% higher than the previous fiscal year's Rs 6,490.05 crore, has been largely driven by higher revenue from the company's generation business. Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 51,085.05 crore, with significant contributions from the power generation segment.

In FY25, NTPC's net profit surged to Rs 23,953.15 crore, buoyed by revenue growth across its subsidiaries and joint ventures. Meanwhile, the company has recommended a 33.50% final dividend for the fiscal year, complementing prior interim dividends. NTPC's capacity expansions include a notable increase of 3,972 MW, reflecting its continued growth in the power sector.

Focusing on future sustainability, NTPC has ambitious plans to bolster its green and nuclear energy portfolios. It is advancing the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project and exploring modern nuclear technologies. Additionally, NTPC's pumped storage projects, offering long-term operational stability, play a vital role in India's shift towards renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)