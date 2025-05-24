Lieutenant Governor Sinha Calls for Unity and Peace in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made a critical appeal for peace and unity during a foundation laying ceremony at Dargah Hazratbal. He addressed the citizens, urging them to reject extremism and work toward collective harmony and progress.

Sinha highlighted the need to emancipate the community from extremist influences, asserting that peace is fundamental for development. He called for the acceleration of key projects to address the region's developmental needs, reinforcing that this mission requires collective responsibility beyond just the security forces.

The Governor further urged those in positions of authority to refrain from divisive rhetoric and unsubstantiated claims. Emphasizing ethical practices in tourism, Sinha criticized hotel industry pricing policies as detrimental and called for introspection, advocating for unity under the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative.

