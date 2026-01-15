Vaccine Demand Dynamics: Navigating Uncertainty and Opportunity

Sanofi's CEO, Paul Hudson, announced on Wednesday that the United States may experience a slight decline in vaccine demand. This anticipated downturn is attributed to misinformation and increased scrutiny from the current administration, which has recently restructured the immunization recommendation process.

Earlier this month, longstanding U.S. vaccine guidelines were altered, affecting requirements for flu and three other diseases. While vaccines still offer clear benefits, Hudson mentioned that some parents and patients might temporarily hesitate, a sentiment reflected in Sanofi's third-quarter vaccine sales dip. The company has yet to release 2026 guidance but expects demand stabilization over time.

Amidst policy uncertainty, Hudson noted that current market conditions favor vaccine-focused mergers and acquisitions, as short-term investors hold back, leading to fewer competitors for available assets. Looking forward, Hudson suggested that combined flu-COVID vaccines could stimulate the next wave of demand, especially among the older demographic, starting from 2027 or 2028.