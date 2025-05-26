Left Menu

Devout Women Observe Vat Savitri Puja for Husbands' Longevity in Prayagraj

Women gathered at Prayagraj's Shri Maa Alok Shankari Temple to observe Vat Savitri Puja, a ritual for husbands' longevity. They worshiped the banyan tree, symbolizing strength and immortality, as a part of their prayers and fasting. The temple was alive with spirituality and devotion as women sought blessings.

Married women seek blessings on Vat Savitri Puja(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On May 26, Shri Maa Alok Shankari Temple in Prayagraj witnessed a gathering of women participating in the sacred Vat Savitri Puja, a ritual believed to ensure the longevity and well-being of their husbands.

This religious observance, which involves praying and fasting on Amavasya and Purnima Tithi, brought women from across North India to the temple. Central to the ceremony is the banyan tree, a symbol of immortality and strength, around which devotees offer prayers.

Participants, like Monika Tiwari, expressed their hope for enduring marital bliss and their husbands' long life through this tradition, reflecting the temple's atmosphere filled with fervent devotion and spirituality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

