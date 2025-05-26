Race for African Development: Who Will Lead the Change?

The African Development Bank is at the cusp of a significant leadership change, with five candidates in the running to take on the presidency. This election is crucial as the bank navigates global financial shifts impacting Africa's growth and stability.

Each candidate—Swazi Tshabalala Baja, Amadou Hott, Samuel Munzele Maimbo, Sidi Ould Tah, and Abbas Mahamat Tolli—brings a unique perspective to tackling the continent's challenges. From infrastructure to financial self-reliance, their plans aim at maximizing the bank's $318 billion capital for transformative development.

The candidates focus on innovative solutions, including mobilizing private capital, enhancing trade, and strengthening governance to reduce fiscal inefficiencies. Their diverse backgrounds promise a range of approaches to drive Africa's progress if elected.