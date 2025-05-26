Left Menu

Buzzing Breakthrough: Stingless Bees Boost Agriculture

Nagaland University researchers identified stingless bee species beneficial for crop pollination, enhancing agricultural yield. These bees increase chilli crop production and offer medicinal honey. The research highlights potential economic benefits, emphasizing conservation and scientific beekeeping to improve honey production and pollination, fostering sustainable livelihoods in India.

Buzzing Breakthrough: Stingless Bees Boost Agriculture
Nagaland University's recent research highlights the crucial role stingless bees can play in enhancing agricultural productivity and quality. The identified species, Tetragonula iridipennis Smith and Lepidotrigona arcifera Cockerell, offer significant pollination benefits without the risk of stings.

According to Avinash Chauhan, Principal Investigator at Nagaland University, these bees not only assist in pollination but also produce popular medicinal honey, offering dual benefits of improved crop yield and additional income. In trials, chilli crops showed increased production and seed viability when pollinated by stingless bees.

Researchers are focusing on conserving these bees and promoting scientific beekeeping practices. Efforts are underway to domesticate these bees scientifically in North Eastern and Southern Indian states, aiming to boost honey production and sustainable livelihoods.

