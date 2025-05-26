Buzzing Breakthrough: Stingless Bees Boost Agriculture

Nagaland University's recent research highlights the crucial role stingless bees can play in enhancing agricultural productivity and quality. The identified species, Tetragonula iridipennis Smith and Lepidotrigona arcifera Cockerell, offer significant pollination benefits without the risk of stings.

According to Avinash Chauhan, Principal Investigator at Nagaland University, these bees not only assist in pollination but also produce popular medicinal honey, offering dual benefits of improved crop yield and additional income. In trials, chilli crops showed increased production and seed viability when pollinated by stingless bees.

Researchers are focusing on conserving these bees and promoting scientific beekeeping practices. Efforts are underway to domesticate these bees scientifically in North Eastern and Southern Indian states, aiming to boost honey production and sustainable livelihoods.