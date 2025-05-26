Operation Safed Sagar: Pioneering IAF's Game-Changing Role in Kargil

Operation Safed Sagar, conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the 1999 Kargil War, marked a pivotal moment in military aviation history. Launched on May 26, 1999, the operation was the first large-scale use of air power in Kashmir since 1971, demonstrating how air assets can change the course of a battle without crossing international borders.

The IAF highlighted in a recent post the unprecedented challenge of high-altitude precision operations in the rugged terrain of the Kargil sector. Tasked with supporting ground forces under Operation Vijay, the air strikes aimed to dislodge Pakistani troops and insurgents occupying positions along the Line of Control.

Deployed in unconventional roles, air power proved crucial in this localized conflict, breaking the myth that it would lead to full-scale war escalation. The operation not only showcased IAF's adaptability and resolve but also underscored air power's deterrent value, effectively altering the conflict's trajectory.

Throughout the operation, the IAF executed around 5000 strike missions, 350 reconnaissance and ELINT missions, and 800 escort flights. Helicopters flew over 2000 sorties for casualty evacuations and air transport, underscoring the IAF's innovative tactics and technical prowess in overcoming the challenges presented by the challenging terrain above 16,000 feet.

Operation Safed Sagar's success established a new benchmark for air power utilization and proved pivotal in repelling subsequent attacks. It confirmed the IAF's capability to adapt swiftly to evolving battle conditions, reinforcing India's defense strategy against aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)