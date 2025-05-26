Left Menu

Delhi High Court Calls Out JEE Main Exam Irregularities

The Delhi High Court has notified the National Testing Agency after a petition emerged highlighting inconsistencies in JEE Main exam scorecards. The petition, filed by a student from Oman, alleges discrepancies in results, leading to a debarment without a formal inquiry, potentially affecting his admissions.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) following a petition that alleges inconsistencies in the JEE Main exam scorecards, sparking concerns over the accuracy and transparency of results.

Justice Vikas Mahajan took note of the submissions made by the petitioner's counsel and has scheduled a hearing for May 29. The petition, filed through Advocate Ajay Kumar, centers on a student studying in Muscat, Oman, who appeared for the JEE Main 2025 sessions on January 23 and April 2.

The crux of the plea is a notable discrepancy: the scorecard linked to the same application number indicated two different percentiles, 55.3923599 and 89.4152364. Despite sending copies to the NTA for clarification, the agency maintained that the correct score for the initial session was 55.3923599, dismissing the second scorecard as a forgery and referring the case to the Unfair Means Committee without conducting an inquiry or issuing a show-cause notice. With the final scorecard marked as 'UFM' and an imposed two-year ban, the student risks missing out on crucial admissions under the DASA scheme due to the unresolved issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

