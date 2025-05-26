Left Menu

India's Dairy Dilemma: Safeguarding Farmers Amid US Trade Talks

India is in critical trade talks with the United States, emphasizing the need to protect its dairy sector from potential disruptions stemming from increased U.S. imports. As the world's largest milk producer, India seeks to shield its small-scale dairy farmers, who are key to its economy and culture.

India, the largest global milk producer, is currently engaged in crucial trade negotiations with the United States, aiming to protect its dairy industry from any potential market disturbance due to increased U.S. imports, industry officials have indicated.

The ongoing talks follow a series of reciprocal tariffs imposed by Washington, including a 26% duty on Indian goods, which have now been temporarily paused for 90 days. The U.S., whose dairy exports were valued at $8.22 billion last year, seeks expanded access to India's tightly regulated dairy market, known for its high import duties and non-tariff barriers.

Industry leaders, such as Jayen Mehta, managing director of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), caution against granting overly generous market access to the U.S. They argue that such access could lead to the dumping of surplus U.S. dairy products in India, with dire consequences for India's 80 million farmers who rely on the dairy sector.

