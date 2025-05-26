Left Menu

Uttarakhand Gears Up for COVID-19 with High-Level Emergency Preparedness

Uttarakhand's health department held a crucial meeting to ensure readiness for potential COVID-19 emergencies. Health Secretary Dr. R Rajesh Kumar emphasized strict vigilance and resource availability across hospitals. The public is urged to follow guidelines as testing and response mechanisms are enhanced amid a controlled situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:45 IST
In response to the rising COVID-19 cases nationwide, Uttarakhand's State Secretary of Medical Health and Medical Education, Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, convened a high-level meeting on Monday with senior officials to assess the state's emergency preparedness. Dr. Kumar emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilance and our prepared state.

Key figures, such as Medical Director General Dr. Sunita Tamta and Medical Education Director Dr. Ashutosh Sayana, attended the meeting, highlighting the state's commitment to avoiding negligence. The government remains alert, ensuring that all COVID management systems remain operational and effective amid the nationwide rise in cases.

Health Secretary Dr. Kumar assured that the situation in the state is currently stable but stressed preparedness for potential challenges. "Our efforts are focused on ensuring the availability of vital resources across hospitals and medical institutions," Dr. Kumar stated. He also appealed to the public to ignore rumors and adhere strictly to health guidelines to curtail the virus spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

