Nationwide Writeshop Launches Panchayat Advancement Index 2.0 for Future-forward Governance

On Monday, a two-day National Writeshop dedicated to the evolution of the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0 began in New Delhi's Dr. Ambedkar International Centre. The event, attended by several key government officials including Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, marks an important step towards transforming Panchayat-level governance in India.

The inaugural ceremony also saw the launch of the PAI 2.0 Portal, along with the release of the Local Indicator Framework (LIF) Booklet and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) document for the fiscal year 2023-24. Secretary Bharadwaj emphasized the index's role in promoting methodical evaluations and enhancements in Panchayat governance and service delivery, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for Aspirational Districts.

Notable speakers, including Saurabh Garg from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Rajib Kumar Sen of NITI Aayog, highlighted the significance of PAI 2.0 in fostering accountable, data-driven governance. The initiative's connection to the Sustainable Development Goals was praised for its potential to advance India's inclusive development. The event, bringing together over 250 stakeholders, underscores the government's commitment to data-backed planning and participatory growth at the grassroots level.