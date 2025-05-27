Left Menu

Karnataka Gears Up for COVID: Prepared and Proactive

Karnataka's government reassures citizens of their readiness amidst rising COVID cases. Minister Patil states hospitals are prepared, advisories issued for vulnerable groups, and precautions for school reopenings are in place. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasizes the state's proactive strategy to handle any potential outbreaks.

27-05-2025
Karnataka Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Amid escalating concerns over COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil affirmed on Tuesday that the state government is fully equipped to tackle any scenario, notwithstanding the current low severity of infections. Speaking to ANI, Patil highlighted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a meeting to assess hospital preparedness, engaging the Health and Medical Education Departments.

Dr. Patil noted that the Health Department had issued advisories, particularly targeting vulnerable populations such as senior citizens, pregnant women, and individuals with comorbidities. "The Health Department has already advised pregnant women, senior citizens, and those with comorbidities to wear masks in crowded environments," he stated.

As schools set to reopen, the Minister urged parents and school authorities to exercise vigilance, advising that children displaying symptoms such as cough or cold refrain from attending school. He also mentioned a comprehensive consultation with hospitals affiliated with the Medical Education Department to ensure readiness for any potential surge in cases.

"We've conducted meetings with hospitals under the Medical Education Department to guarantee preparedness for any eventuality. While current COVID case severity is low, the government is well-prepared in case the situation escalates," Patil asserted. Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated the administration's readiness, emphasizing precautionary measures to curb infections.

This cohesive and forward-thinking approach underscores Karnataka's broader commitment to containing the virus's spread and ensuring its healthcare infrastructure is equipped for any increase in cases. (ANI)

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

