Health Department Issues Urgent Warning Over Recalled Nestlé NAN Infant Formula Batch

The Department of Health has issued an urgent appeal to parents and caregivers to immediately stop using a specific batch of Nestlé NAN infant formula, following a formal recall issued by the National Consumer Commission. The recall has been implemented as a precautionary public health measure to protect infants from potential food safety risks.

The affected product is Nestlé NAN Special Pro HA Infant Formula (0–12 months), batch number 51660742F3, with a best-before date of 15 December 2026. The product, sold in 800g cans, is specifically designed for the dietary management of infants with cow’s milk protein allergies and has been available on the South African market since September 2025.

Reason for the recall

According to the Department of Health, the recall follows the detection of a potential presence of cereulide, a toxin produced by the bacterium Bacillus cereus. Cereulide is considered a serious food safety concern as it can cause gastrointestinal illness, particularly in vulnerable populations such as infants.

Health authorities have confirmed that the contamination has been traced back to a manufacturing facility in Germany, which produces the affected product for several countries, including South Africa. Following engagements with European Union regulatory authorities and Nestlé, the department has confirmed that only this single batch was supplied to South Africa, and no other Nestlé products or batch numbers are affected.

Monitoring and coordination with stakeholders

The Department of Health has stated that it is working closely with Nestlé, the National Consumer Commission, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that all necessary steps are taken in line with strict national food quality and safety protocols.

“Appropriate actions are being implemented to ensure the health and wellbeing of all babies,” the department said, adding that no illnesses have been confirmed to date in connection with the affected product.

Symptoms to watch for

While no confirmed cases of illness have been reported, parents and caregivers are urged to remain vigilant. The department has advised caregivers to watch for symptoms such as:

• Severe or persistent vomiting

• Diarrhoea

• Unusual or extreme lethargy

These symptoms may occur particularly when infants are fed formula. Parents are encouraged to seek medical advice immediately if they have any concerns, regardless of whether symptoms are present.

Consumers are also urged to carefully check product packaging to confirm whether they are in possession of the recalled batch.

Refunds and consumer guidance

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised to return it to the point of purchase, where they are entitled to a full refund. The department has emphasised that this recall is precautionary and that there is no need for public panic.

Reinforcing breastfeeding recommendations

In its statement, the Department of Health has once again reaffirmed its commitment to promoting and supporting breastfeeding as the optimal feeding option for infants and young children.

Exclusive breastfeeding is recommended for the first six months of life, after which breastmilk should continue alongside complementary foods up to two years or beyond. Breastfeeding remains a vital source of nutrition and immune protection as children transition to solid foods.

Ongoing updates promised

The department has assured parents, caregivers and the public that it will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available regarding the recall.

“There is no need for the public to panic. The department will keep parents, caregivers and the public informed on developments related to the product recall,” it said.