India's Coal Import Dip Saves Billions: A Bold Step Towards Energy Independence

India's coal import fell by 7.9 per cent to 243.62 million tonnes (MT) in FY25, according to the coal ministry, translating to a foreign exchange saving of approximately USD 7.93 billion.

In FY24, the import stood at 264.53 MT. Notably, coal imports for blending by thermal power plants decreased by 41.4 per cent, despite a 3.04 per cent increase in coal-based power generation from 2024-25 compared to the previous fiscal year.

The reported reduction exemplifies India's concerted efforts to minimize dependence on foreign coal, striving for self-sufficiency through initiatives like commercial coal mining and the mission coking coal, which have fostered a 5 per cent growth in coal output from 2023-24.

