Left Menu

Tariffs Tug at Africa's Economic Growth Prospects

The African Development Bank forecasts a 3.9% growth in Africa’s economy for this year, a slight downtick from earlier predictions. Trade tariffs by the U.S. are causing macroeconomic uncertainties, affecting Africa's exports and financial landscape. Yet, positive growth is seen in certain economies, led by Ethiopia and Rwanda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:35 IST
Tariffs Tug at Africa's Economic Growth Prospects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Africa's economy is poised to expand by 3.9% this year, according to the African Development Bank's latest African Economic Outlook report. This marks an improvement on last year's 3.3% growth, albeit a slight downgrade from previous projections by the bank, driven largely by new U.S. trade tariffs.

Amid these challenges, the African Development Bank, Africa's premier development financer, cites a $318 billion capital base but has revised its 2026 growth outlook downward by 0.4 percentage points to 4.0%. The primary drivers of this revision include recent trade disturbances and resulting economic unpredictability.

The ongoing tariff tensions, including the U.S.'s 'Liberation Day' pause, have already impacted the continent, seen in falling commodity prices and asset revaluations. However, strong growth of over 7% is anticipated in nations like Ethiopia and Rwanda, inspiring cautious optimism for the region's future economic trajectory.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025