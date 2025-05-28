Honoring Veer Savarkar: PM Modi's Tribute to a National Hero

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary, describing him as 'a true son of Mother India.' PM Modi praised Veer Savarkar for his vital role in the country's independence struggle, emphasizing that his courage and dedication are a guiding light for India's future growth.

Highlighting Savarkar's resilience against colonial oppression, Modi stated, 'Even the harshest tortures could not deter his devotion to the motherland.' Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid respects, noting Savarkar's lifelong mission to combat untouchability and forge a united national consciousness.

Born in 1883 in Nashik, Savarkar was a prominent freedom fighter and ideological pioneer of 'Hindutva.' His activism began in his youth and continued at Fergusson College, Pune. Subsequently, while studying law in the UK, he championed revolutionary independence methods, facing British bans for his works on India's 1857 rebellion.

(With inputs from agencies.)