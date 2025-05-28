Left Menu

BJP's Vijayendra Yediyurappa Demands Apology from Kamal Haasan Over Kannada Remarks

BJP Karnataka State President Vijayendra Yediyurappa criticizes actor Kamal Haasan for comments allegedly suggesting Kannada stems from Tamil. Demanding an apology, Yediyurappa accused Haasan of arrogance and ungratefulness, highlighting Kannada's historical significance and accusing Haasan of stirring discord and disrespecting Hinduism and Kannada pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:10 IST
BJP's Vijayendra Yediyurappa Demands Apology from Kamal Haasan Over Kannada Remarks
Actor Kamal Hasan. (Photo/X@ikamalhaasan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vijayendra Yediyurappa, BJP Karnataka State President, launched a fierce attack on actor Kamal Haasan for his alleged remarks that Kannada roots originate from Tamil, calling the statement an insult to the Kannada language and to the self-respect of 6.5 crore Kannadigas. In his strongly worded message on X, Yediyurappa demanded an unconditional apology from Haasan, accusing him of arrogance and ingratitude towards the Kannada community despite having acted in Kannada films and benefiting from their generosity.

Yediyurappa emphasized, "One should love one's mother tongue, but showing disrespect in its name is uncultured behavior. Artists should respect every language. It is arrogant for Kamal Haasan, who has acted in multiple Indian languages including Kannada, to insult Kannada while including actor Shivarajkumar in praising the Tamil language." He underscored the historical prominence of Kannada, asserting its respected status worldwide.

Further condemning Haasan, Yediyurappa declared, "Kannada has been esteemed globally for centuries, including within India. Narrow-minded individuals like Kamal Haasan should recognize its global respect. Despite having acted in Kannada films, Haasan's remarks reveal an ungrateful attitude. Haasan, who has previously caused discord by insulting Hinduism, has now insulted Kannadigas' self-respect. Kamal Haasan should apologize immediately." Yediyurappa questioned Haasan's authority to make such claims, pointing out that he is not a historian qualified to define linguistic origins, and stressed that Kannada symbolizes prosperity and harmony in India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025