BJP's Vijayendra Yediyurappa Demands Apology from Kamal Haasan Over Kannada Remarks

Vijayendra Yediyurappa, BJP Karnataka State President, launched a fierce attack on actor Kamal Haasan for his alleged remarks that Kannada roots originate from Tamil, calling the statement an insult to the Kannada language and to the self-respect of 6.5 crore Kannadigas. In his strongly worded message on X, Yediyurappa demanded an unconditional apology from Haasan, accusing him of arrogance and ingratitude towards the Kannada community despite having acted in Kannada films and benefiting from their generosity.

Yediyurappa emphasized, "One should love one's mother tongue, but showing disrespect in its name is uncultured behavior. Artists should respect every language. It is arrogant for Kamal Haasan, who has acted in multiple Indian languages including Kannada, to insult Kannada while including actor Shivarajkumar in praising the Tamil language." He underscored the historical prominence of Kannada, asserting its respected status worldwide.

Further condemning Haasan, Yediyurappa declared, "Kannada has been esteemed globally for centuries, including within India. Narrow-minded individuals like Kamal Haasan should recognize its global respect. Despite having acted in Kannada films, Haasan's remarks reveal an ungrateful attitude. Haasan, who has previously caused discord by insulting Hinduism, has now insulted Kannadigas' self-respect. Kamal Haasan should apologize immediately." Yediyurappa questioned Haasan's authority to make such claims, pointing out that he is not a historian qualified to define linguistic origins, and stressed that Kannada symbolizes prosperity and harmony in India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)