LIC Shares Surge 9% As Net Profit Climbs 38%
LIC shares increased nearly 9% following a 38% rise in net profit for Q4 of 2025, with improved efficiency leading to stronger financial performance despite a decline in total income.
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) soared Wednesday, nearly 9%, after the state-owned insurer reported a 38% boost in net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2025.
Boosted by a reduction in management expenses, the company achieved a substantial net profit of Rs 19,013 crore, compared to Rs 13,763 crore in the same quarter the previous year.
Despite a decline in total income to Rs 2,41,625 crore from Rs 2,50,923 crore, the rise in renewal premiums and diminished management costs highlighted LIC's financial resilience.
