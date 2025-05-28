Left Menu

Stellantis Appoints New CEO Amidst Challenges

Stellantis is set to appoint Italian manager Antonio Filosa as its new CEO, following the departure of Carlos Tavares due to declining profits and sales. The company's board is expected to confirm the nomination soon, as reported by Corriere della Sera.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:44 IST
Stellantis Appoints New CEO Amidst Challenges
  • Country:
  • Italy

Automaker Stellantis is poised to appoint Italian manager Antonio Filosa as its new chief executive, the Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on Wednesday. The decision comes as the board is expected to meet soon to finalize the nomination process.

Antonio Filosa is set to succeed Carlos Tavares, who resigned from his position in December following a significant decline in profits and sales figures, particularly in the U.S. market. Tavares' departure raised concerns about the company's strategic direction and management effectiveness.

The anticipated leadership change aims to address the challenges faced by Stellantis and bring a fresh perspective to the automaker in an evolving industry landscape.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025