Stellantis Appoints New CEO Amidst Challenges

Automaker Stellantis is poised to appoint Italian manager Antonio Filosa as its new chief executive, the Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on Wednesday. The decision comes as the board is expected to meet soon to finalize the nomination process.

Antonio Filosa is set to succeed Carlos Tavares, who resigned from his position in December following a significant decline in profits and sales figures, particularly in the U.S. market. Tavares' departure raised concerns about the company's strategic direction and management effectiveness.

The anticipated leadership change aims to address the challenges faced by Stellantis and bring a fresh perspective to the automaker in an evolving industry landscape.