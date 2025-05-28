Left Menu

EU Lifts Long-standing Sanctions Against Syria

The Council of the European Union has formally adopted legal acts to lift economic sanctions on Syria. This decision follows last week's agreement among EU foreign ministers to remove the sanctions, signaling a significant shift in policy towards Syria.

The Council of the European Union has taken a decisive step by adopting legal acts on Wednesday to officially lift economic sanctions imposed on Syria. This action marks a significant change in the EU's approach toward the Syrian crisis.

The decision follows the consensus reached last week by EU foreign ministers, who agreed to end the sanctions regime. Officials expressed hope that this move might open pathways for improved diplomatic relations and economic rebuilding for the troubled nation.

Despite the lift of sanctions, the EU emphasized continued monitoring of the situation in Syria, converting the decision into a part of a broader strategy to engage with the country economically and politically. Observers speculate that this development may have both regional and international implications.

