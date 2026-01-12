Venezuela Frees Italian Citizens: Diplomatic Relations with Italy on the Rise

Venezuela has freed Italian citizens Alberto Trentini and Mario Burlo, prompting Italy to bolster diplomatic ties with Caracas, as announced by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. This development follows the recent release of other Italian nationals, journalist Biagio Pilieri and businessman Luigi Gasperin. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her joy and satisfaction over the release and confirmed their safe arrival at the Italian Embassy in Caracas.

Trentini, known for his charity work with Humanity & Inclusion, and Burlo, a businessman, were detained in November 2024 at the El Rodeo I facility in Caracas. The Italian government sent a plane to bring them home, affirming no other solely Italian nationals remain imprisoned, although 42 dual Italian-Venezuelan citizens are still detained.

The move to release prisoners, including foreign nationals, was seen as a goodwill gesture by Venezuela, following international pressure and recent geopolitical developments. Italy's response includes upgrading its diplomatic mission's status, showcasing Venezuela's importance due to its Italian community and energy interests. Meloni commended Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez for cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)