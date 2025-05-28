Sudan's Hidden Costs of War: A Nation's Infrastructure in Ruins

Sudan's infrastructure lies in ruins after two years of brutal war, with cities witnessing widespread destruction that has left essential services in disarray. Bridges are destroyed, water stations are empty, and looted hospitals stand as testaments to the ongoing conflict's impact.

With continued fighting and drone attacks crippling power stations and fuel depots, Sudan faces an uphill battle in the short-term recovery for its shattered infrastructure. Authorities estimate a staggering $1 trillion will be necessary for reconstruction, but international aid has dwindled as global priorities shift.

The humanitarian situation remains dire, with power outages, water shortages, and overwhelmed medical facilities adding to the crisis. Cholera spreads swiftly in areas without clean water, and the war's toll is evident in economic and social dimensions, necessitating innovative, smaller-scale rehabilitation efforts.