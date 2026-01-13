Devastating Rainstorm Ravages Gaza Strip, Amplifying Humanitarian Crisis

A destructive rainstorm swept through the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, causing significant casualties and the collapse of makeshift homes. At least six individuals, including women and children, perished, and hundreds of tents were damaged, according to local health officials.

The storm's severity has left residents grappling with extreme conditions, as efforts to resecure their temporary shelters continue amid inadequate resources. Relatives gathered solemnly at a hospital morgue for prayers, mourning lives lost to the storm's fury and the ongoing effects of conflict and displacement.

In response to the humanitarian crisis, Hamas has called on ceasefire mediators to push Israel for unrestricted aid access. Despite Israeli claims of daily aid deliveries, international organisations argue the supplies fall short of the massive needs. The harsh winter and damaged infrastructure have exacerbated the dire situation for affected families.

